BRIEF-Spain's Abengoa to have minority stake in EIG joint venture

Feb 3 Spain's Abengoa :

* Says initial equity for joint venture with EIG Global Energy Partners to be $2.5 billion

* Says 55 percent of equity in joint venture to be held by EIG, 45 percent by Abengoa

* Says will remove power projects included in joint venture from its balance sheet

* Says to hold conference to give details on Feb. 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
