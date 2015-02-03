BRIEF-Spain's Abengoa to have minority stake in EIG joint venture

Feb 3 Spain's Abengoa :

* Says initial equity for joint venture with EIG Global Energy Partners to be $2.5 billion

* Says 55 percent of equity in joint venture to be held by EIG, 45 percent by Abengoa

* Says will remove power projects included in joint venture from its balance sheet

* Says to hold conference to give details on Feb. 9