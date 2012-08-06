Abertis, Brookfield reach accord in Brazil on OHL assets

MADRID Aug 6 Spanish toll road operator Abertis
said on Monday it had partnered with U.S. fund
Brookfield Infrastructure to buy a stake in Spanish peer
OHL's highway assets in Brazil.
Abertis said it was waiting for Brazilian regulators to
decide whether it would have to bid for the remaining stake of
OHL's Brazilian arm, OHL Brasil, following the
agreement.
As part of the accord, Abertis will take 51 percent of
Participes en Brasil, which holds 60 percent of OHL Brasil,
while the Brookfield will take the remaining 49 percent, Abertis
said.
Abertis confirmed that it will pay 10 percent of its shares
to OHL, 10.7 million euros ($13.2 million) and take on 504
million euros of OHL Brasil's debt for the stake in Participes
de Brasil.
Abertis gave no details of what Brookfield would pay for its
own stake while a spokeswoman declined to comment.