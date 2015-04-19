版本:
Spain's ACS wins contracts worth total 382 mln euros

MADRID, April 19 Spanish building and services company ACS said on Sunday it had won several contracts in the United States worth a total of 382 million euros ($412.75 million).

The awards included road improvement work in the state of Florida, the building of a section of a ring-road in Orlando, and the renovation of a viaduct in Massachusetts for 144 million euros.

The group said it also won a 41 million euro contract at a waste-water pumping station in California.

($1 = 0.9255 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)
