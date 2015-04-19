Spain's ACS wins contracts worth total 382 mln euros

BRIEF-Cognosec AB Q1 overall group loss 0.846 mln euro
* Cognosec ab first quarter 2017: improving margins with an acquisition at completion stage
MADRID, April 19 Spanish building and services company ACS said on Sunday it had won several contracts in the United States worth a total of 382 million euros ($412.75 million).
The awards included road improvement work in the state of Florida, the building of a section of a ring-road in Orlando, and the renovation of a viaduct in Massachusetts for 144 million euros.
The group said it also won a 41 million euro contract at a waste-water pumping station in California.
($1 = 0.9255 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Hyundai motor america - u.s. Sales of 63,050 vehicles in april, an overall increase of 1 percent compared with april 2016 Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCLDUU) Further company coverage:
* Shares down as much as 2.4 percent (New throughout, adds details from conference call; updates stock price, adds byline and HOUSTON dateline)