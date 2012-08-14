版本:
Spain awaits ECB plans before deciding aid request

MADRID Aug 14 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday he would wait for the European Central Bank to detail its plans before taking a decision on seeking further help from the European Union to ease his country's high funding costs.

After a meeting with Spain's King Juan Carlos during his summer break, Rajoy was asked by a reporter whether the pair had discussed the possibility of a second bailout.

"Until we know what decision the ECB has taken on this matter, we aren't going to take one either," he said.

