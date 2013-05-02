Almirall, Forest to seek approval for inhaler drug in US, Europe

MADRID May 2 Spain's Almirall and Forest Laboratories said on Thursday that results of a second phase III clinical trial for a new inhaler were positive and they will seek regulatory approval to sell the drug by the end of the year.

In a joint statement the companies said that, after the positive second phase results, they expect to register Almirall's Genuair with the European Medicines Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter.