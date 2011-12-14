UPDATE 2-Spain's Antena 3 nears deal with La Sexta

* Deal near after 2 years of on-off talks
* Value of La Sexta around 240 mln euros
By Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, Dec 14 Spanish TV company Antena 3
said it was in advanced merger talks with smaller
unlisted rival La Sexta, in a bid to save costs as a worsening
economic environment dries up the advertising that funds
free-to-air TV stations.
A source familiar with the talks said a deal could be
announced as soon as Wednesday.
Antena 3 said in a statement the terms being discussed would
give La Sexta shareholders, one of which is Mexico's Televisa
with around a 40 percent stake, up to 14 percent of the
new company.
A source familiar with the process said an agreement would
value La Sexta, majority-owned by a group of Spanish
shareholders, at around 240 million euros ($314.1 million) --
made up of up to 140 million euros in new Antena 3 shares and
another 100 million euros of La Sexta's debt to be assumed.
Antena 3 would also get tax perks from the purchase.
Antena 3 is the third-biggest channel in terms of audience
in Spain, behind state TV's advertising-free TVE1 and Mediaset's
Spanish unit, formerly known as Telecinco.
A deal between the rivals has been in discussions on and off
for two years and is seen by analysts as making commercial sense
after Mediaset Espana bought smaller Spanish rival Cuatro and
given the tough outlook for the advertising which funds
free-to-air television.
La Sexta's audience share in November was 7.2 percent, down
0.3 percentage points year-on-year, while Antena 3 had an
audience share of 18.5 percent in the same month, up 2.0
percentage points.
"In principle La Sexta will get 7 percent of the enlarged
company, with the possibility of extending that to 14 percent in
function of how it meets certain targets over a number of
years," a source familiar with the process told Reuters.
Shares in Antena 3 were to resume trading shortly, having
been suspended at 4.40 euros.
Antena 3 has a market capitalisation of 966 million euros.