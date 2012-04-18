Spain wants EU complaint with WTO on Argentina

CARTAGENA, Spain, April 18 Spain will ask the
European Union to file a complaint with the World Trade
Organization against Argentina for seizing control of energy
company YPF, which is majority owned by Repsol, a
high-ranking government source said on Wednesday.
The source did not wish to be named and gave no further
details.
Madrid has threatened economic and diplomatic "consequences"
for Argentine President Cristina Fernandez's decision to
nationalise 51 percent of YPF owned by Spanish oil
major Repsol.
EU foreign ministers will debate how to deal with the
Spanish-Argentine row at a meeting on Monday.
Spain will also decide its own measures against Argentina at
a cabinet meeting on Friday, the source said, while the
European Parliament will discuss the dispute between Spain and
Argentina on Wednesday.
However, Madrid may find it hard to put pressure on a nation
that has been shut out of world debt markets and has ignored
international fines in previous disputes.