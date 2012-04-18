UPDATE 1-Spain has few ways to pressure Argentina over YPF

* Argentina has long defied international investors
MADRID, April 18 Spain has threatened to
retaliate against Argentina for nationalising a Spanish energy
firm, but Madrid will find it hard to put real pressure on a
maverick nation that has been shut out of world debt markets and
has ignored international fines in previous disputes.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said this week she
would fulfil a life-long dream and solve her country's energy
shortage by seizing control of its biggest oil company, YPF, a
subsidiary of Spain's Repsol.
Madrid immediately threatened economic and diplomatic
"consequences". But given Argentina's record with international
investment and the restrictions on what sort of retaliation
Spain can take, the threat may well be hollow.
"The threat really has very little credibility. What
measures can they take?" said Jose Ignacio Torreblanca, head of
the Madrid office of the European Council on Foreign Relations.
He said Argentina has little investment in Spain, while
Spanish companies with investments in Argentina's highly
regulated telecommunications and utilities sectors could suffer
if tensions escalate between the two countries.
Spain will ask the European Union to file a complaint with
the World Trade Organization against Argentina, a high-ranking
government source said on Wednesday, though it may find
difficulty winning support from all 27 EU member nations.
Even if it did receive EU backing, such a complaint may not
succeed with the WTO, which would want proof that Argentina was
acting against public interest by taking control of YPF as laid
out in a Spanish-Argentine bilateral investment treaty.
"Unfortunately, there's no real WTO angle to this. This is a
matter of investment and expropriation which is dealt with by
the bilateral treaty," an EU source in Geneva said.
The EU, US and others are already chasing Argentina at the
WTO because of its new protectionist import licensing
rules.
The European Parliament is due to discuss the new dispute
with Spain next week
ARGENTINA HASN'T PAID SETTLEMENTS
Under Fernandez and her husband and predecessor, the late
Nestor Kirchner, Argentina has antagonised investors but still
enjoyed strong economic growth and growing employment on the
back of high prices for soy beans, its biggest export.
However, persistent investor jitters mean foreign investment
in Argentina has fallen behind more business-friendly countries
such as Brazil, Chile and Peru.
Given the business environment in Argentina, Repsol had
already been working on scaling back its exposure to the
country, so the effect of the nationalisation will be limited.
There is little leverage outsiders can put on Argentina
except, perhaps, China, which buys 75 percent of Argentine soy
beans and much of its processed soy as well.
Under the rules of the World Trade Organisation and the
European Union, Spain cannot take unilateral trade action
against Argentina, say by restricting imports of Argentine
biodiesel or soymeal.
Its main recourse would be to take the Repsol-YPF case to
the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of
Investment Disputes, known as the ICSID, to demand fair
compensation for Repsol over the expropriation.
But Argentina could argue that it is in its public interest
to expropriate YPF and a fight over the valuation of the firm is
already on, as Argentina has said it does not intend to pay the
$9.3 billion that Repsol is demanding for its 51 percent of YPF.
Argentina also has a very bad record at the ICSID. Fully one
quarter of all global cases handled by the body have been
brought against Argentina.
"Argentina is among the worst in terms of compliance with
ICSID judgements, if not the very worst," said Ana Palacio, a
former secretary general of the ICSID and former Spanish foreign
minister.
In March, U.S. President Barack Obama said he would suspend
trade benefits for Argentina because it has failed to pay more
than $300 million in compensation awards in two disputes.
European Union officials have publicly lamented Argentina's
move against Repsol but Torreblanca of the European Council on
Foreign Relations said the EU would give little more than moral
support to Spain.
An EU trade official said Spain cannot limit any imports
from Argentina without winning a dispute at the WTO. The EU's 27
members would also have to agree on the limitations.
"We don't do tit for tat. Just because there is a knee-jerk
action by Argentina does not necessarily mean that there should
be a knee-jerk reaction from the European Union," said another
EU official, who asked not to be named.
GLOBAL RULE-BREAKER
Despite years of warnings that Argentina risks isolation,
Fernandez has reinforced the country's reputation as a global
rule-breaker, which began when it staged the biggest sovereign
debt default in history in 2002.
And with the YPF move Fernandez has only cemented policies
rooted in an ideology that has aligned Argentina with
Venezuela's leftist President Hugo Chavez.
Argentina has repeatedly flouted world trade rules - drawing
criticism from 40 countries earlier this year - by restricting
all kinds of imports as it tries to reduce its trade deficit in
order to increase foreign currency reserves to use to pay down
debt, since it cannot access global credit markets.
Private companies, both domestic and foreign, have long been
cowed by Fernandez and Kirchner, who have publicly called for
boycotts or launched tax investigations against companies that
got on the wrong side of their government.
The Argentinian government even has an enforcer, Domestic
Commerce Secretary Guillermo Moreno, who personally calls
company executives to warn them to keep down prices of products
and to limit purchases of foreign currency.