Barclays to invest in Spanish "bad bank" -source

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Dec 7 Britain's Barclays will invest in Spain's so-called 'bad bank' as a signal of its commitment to helping fix the country's banking troubles, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Spain has set up the bad bank, known as SAREB, to take toxic property assets from banks' balance sheets so they can lend more to individuals and businesses. Its creation was a condition for Spain to get money from Europe to clean up its financial sector after a 2008 property crash.
The country is looking for private sector investors to stump up 2.2 billion euros ($2.9 billion) by the end of December to ease the burden on state coffers.
The source did not disclose how much Barclays was likely to put in. Barclays is one of the biggest overseas banks in the country, with 430 branches, though it has been shrinking there after suffering hefty losses on loans.
Spanish banks Santander and Sabadell and insurers Mapfre and Mutua Madrilena have said they will invest in the bad bank, and French insurer AXA said it was in talks to invest.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Cinven and Advent International's reported offers for Stada Arzneimittel may signal new risk appetite among deal-starved European LBO funds, Fitch Ratings says. The private equity financial sponsors are among other LBO buyers that are also reported to be contemplating competing bids for Stada less than a year after CVC Capital Partners failed in its approach to the German generic pharmaceuticals manufact