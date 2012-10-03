Private investors to make up at least 55 pct of Spain bad bank - gov't

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
MADRID Oct 3 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday that private investors would make up at least 55 percent of Spain's 'bad bank' aimed at hiving off soured property assets from banks' balance sheets.
Speaking in parliament, he said that around 2 percent of the equity of the bad bank would be made up of private equity. More details would be given in the coming days for the entity which is expected to be up and running by the start of December.
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: