Private investors to make up at least 55 pct of Spain bad bank - gov't

MADRID Oct 3 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday that private investors would make up at least 55 percent of Spain's 'bad bank' aimed at hiving off soured property assets from banks' balance sheets.

Speaking in parliament, he said that around 2 percent of the equity of the bad bank would be made up of private equity. More details would be given in the coming days for the entity which is expected to be up and running by the start of December.