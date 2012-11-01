Spanish bad bank faces struggle to lure property investors

* Investors likely to shun almost 2/3 of bad bank assets
* Only holiday homes, buildings with tenants will be
attractive
* Bad bank hopes to sell up to 90 bln euros in assets over
15 years
By Tom Bill
LONDON, Nov 1 Spain's "bad bank" will struggle
to find buyers for swathes of empty land, unfinished housing
projects and doubtful loans left over from a property crash,
hindering Madrid's attempts to overcome the wider economic
crisis.
Real estate consultants predict that almost two-thirds of
assets that the government's newly-created bad bank is due to
take over from commercial banks will fail to attract investors,
at least in the short term and possibly ever.
Spain is setting up the bad bank, known by the acronym
SAREB, under a plan to cleanse the banking system of toxic
property assets. SAREB aims eventually to buy up to 90 billion
euros ($117 billion) of the assets at deep discounts and then
sell them to investors over 15 years.
Buyers are likely to snap up the likes of prime holiday
homes and completed properties, commercial and residential,
which already have tenants. But that leaves a majority of assets
that will be much harder to shift.
Between 60 and 65 percent of the foreclosed property and bad
loans to be hived off by the banks will relate to undeveloped
land and half-built projects, according to forecasts compiled
for Reuters by real estate consultants Jones Lang LaSalle
and CBRE.
CBRE gave the higher figure for this category which
investors will probably shun, put off by high risks and costs
such as having to rip down abandoned shells of buildings that no
one would ever want to occupy.
Together with Ireland, Spain has suffered Europe's biggest
property crash, leaving the banks with 184 billion euros of bad
real estate debt and incomplete developments around the country.
This has brought much of Spain's property market to a halt.
"In the last five years there has been virtually no value
for land," said Rafael Powley, a Madrid-based director of
strategic consulting at JLL. "There are no buyers and if you
want to sell it right now, there is no price for it."
CBRE and JLL are the world's biggest property advisers and
helped consultant Oliver Wyman prepare a report this year that
examined how exposed Spain's banks were to souring property
loans after the bubble burst.
The crash has put Spain centre-stage in the euro zone debt
crisis, now in its third year, as investors believe a high
budget deficit, soaring state debts, and a deepening economic
contraction will force Madrid to seek more external help.
Spain has already secured up to 100 billion euros of
European aid to rescue the banks worst hit by the property
collapse. Madrid may now have to take a full sovereign bailout,
with the state assuming the bad real estate assets unless it can
find private sector investors to buy stakes in SAREB itself.
HOPING FOR INVESTORS
On Monday the Bank of Spain said property loans would be
moved into the bad bank at an average discount of 45.6 percent
in the hope of attracting investors. The figure would be 63.1
percent for foreclosed assets and 79.5 percent for empty land.
The central bank declined to comment on the CBRE and JLL
forecasts.
Madrid hopes private investors will own at least 55 percent
of SAREB, which was created as a condition of the European aid
for the banks and is due to start operating by the end of
November. About two-thirds of the assets transferred in an
initial wave of 44 billion euros will be loans and the rest
foreclosed properties.
Investing in land or half-built developments means spending
money to start, demolish or complete schemes without any
guarantee of selling them or finding tenants. Investors are
reluctant to do this due to the Spanish recession and excessive
supplies of property built up during the boom years.
"The money you need to spend upfront takes you backwards,"
said Justin O'Connor, chief executive of property fund manager
Cordea Savills, which has about 7 billion euros of assets under
management in Europe.
"With land you need to take a long-term view beyond the five
to seven year horizon of most institutional investors," said
O'Connor. However, his fund will look at shops and offices in
Madrid and Barcelona which have already been rented out. "The
only assets of value in Spain are ones with an income stream
attached," he said.
DEMOLITION COSTS
Investors are particularly wary of sites where incomplete
developments will have to be torn down and rebuilt from scratch.
"Land and unfinished developments are about the same thing
right now," said Joe Valente, a managing director at JP Morgan
Asset Management, who helps manage 7 billion euros of
real estate in Europe. "Land is probably more valuable as it
doesn't have any demolition costs."
Buying loans secured against land or unfinished schemes is
as unattractive as buying the assets themselves in the
short-term, particularly given the lower discounts offered by
the bad bank, Powley said.
"A large majority will be bad loans and a discount closer to
the foreclosed asset price would have been more realistic. I
wouldn't expect more than 20 percent of the loans to survive."
Like Cordea Savills, JP Morgan is looking for
income-producing bargains in the bigger Spanish cities. Valente
is raising equity to buy assets outside of safe markets such as
London and Paris, which he believes to be overpriced, but the
CBRE and JLL figures show there will be slim pickings.
Only 10 percent of SAREB's assets will relate to commercial
property while housing will account for the rest, both real
estate advisers said. The commercial property that goes in will
be "medium to poor quality" and not what investors are looking
for, Powley said.
Morgan Stanley and private equity groups Lone Star,
Cerberus and Apollo are also hunting for Spanish bargains.
They will be attracted to large portfolios of completed
housing in areas such as Malaga and Alicante, boosted by
Russian, British and German tourists and their proximity to
major airports, Powley said.
Areas to avoid due to "a huge oversupply" of housing include
Valencia, Murcia and Almeria in southeast Spain, said Patricio
Palomar, head of research at CBRE in Spain, who made the bad
bank forecast for Reuters.
Loans backed by rented-out commercial real estate will be
the other bright spot but the fact that the good is so
outweighed by the bad renders the 15-year disposal time
meaningless, property experts said.
"About 40 percent of the land that goes into the bad bank
will never come out," Powley said. "They may have to eventually
get rid of it for a tenth of the price as farmland."