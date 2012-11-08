Spanish bad bank sales will demolish more developers

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 8 A wave of Spanish property
developers are set to go bust as the country's "bad bank" starts
a real estate sell-off that forces lenders to face up to the
severity of the country's property crash.
Thin trading in real estate since 2008 has masked the extent
of the property crash, meaning lenders have been able to
refinance loans to keep developers afloat and give their own
balance sheets a relatively healthy sheen.
But reality will hit when the bad bank, which is about to
absorb toxic loans and related property to clean up the banking
system, starts to sell its haul and finds that investors show
little interest, or demand steeper discounts than those on
offer, real estate experts said.
A poor response would trigger a wider fall in property
values and sharply reduce the value of the assets on developers'
already fragile balance sheets.
"The formation of the bad bank can only help banks and only
harm developers," said Humphrey White, head of investment at
property consultant Knight Frank in Spain. "Many have been
propped up by false valuations, and this may be a much-needed
price correction rather than a slow death."
Further casualties would follow last month's announcement by
Reyal Urbis, one of the country's biggest developers,
that it was in talks with lenders over 4 billion euros ($5.1
billion) of debt and may need to seek creditor protection.
It followed a move by Spanish investors in French property
company Gecina to file for bankruptcy after a bank
refused to refinance a 1.6 billion euro loan, one of the biggest
bankruptcy actions in Spanish history.
During the third quarter, 1,466 companies went into
administration in Spain, up 22 percent from the same period a
year ago, official data shows. Thirty percent of the companies
that went into administration were in the construction or real
estate sector.
More than half of all Spanish developers could be in danger,
given how much land and unfinished projects many of them are
sitting on, said Rafael Powley, a Madrid-based director of
strategic consulting at property consultant Jones Lang LaSalle.
"Banks have refinanced developers for four or five years,
but there will be little incentive now to keep them alive. At
some point there has to be an end to this story."
15-YEAR HANGOVER
Spain is setting up the bad bank, known by the acronym
SAREB, to take up to 90 billion euros of toxic real estate
assets out of the banking system and sell them at deep discounts
over 15 years. It is due to start operating by the end of the
month.
Together with Ireland, Spain has suffered Europe's most
severe property crash, leaving its banks with 184 billion euros
of bad real estate debt and half-built developments around the
country.
Though banks have already written off billions of euros of
bad debt, the crash has put Spain centre-stage in the euro zone
debt crisis as investors believe a high budget deficit, soaring
state debts, and deepening economic contraction will force
Madrid to seek more external help.
SAREB will struggle to find buyers for about two-thirds of
the assets because they relate to empty land or unfinished
developments, figures compiled for Reuters by property
consultants CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle show.
Investing in such sites means spending money to start,
demolish or complete schemes without any guarantee of selling
them or finding tenants. With Spain in recession and a glut of
property built up during the boom years, few have the stomach
for such investment.
Prices for commercial and residential Spanish property have
fallen by between 30 and 80 percent since the bubble burst,
depending on type and location, but could fall by another 10
percent, while most land will have no value in the short term,
said Powley.
Some of the world's largest real estate funds including
Deutsche Bank's RREEF property arm have previously
expressed an interest in buying Spanish property but said prices
still had some way to fall.
Another factor that will drive developers to the wall is
that many of their loans were syndicated during the refinancing
wave, increasing the likelihood that slices of debt will sit
within the bad bank, Powley said.
"The bad bank won't have the resources to refinance these
loans and will presumably deal with them more aggressively," he
said. "They will have to repossess the assets, and the ripple
effect will go way beyond the bad bank."
Talks between developers and their banks about getting loans
to build out schemes will stop if the property or debt is
transferred into the bad bank, said Mikel Echavarren at real
estate consultant Irea.
"They will be negotiating with people who have no interest
in tarting up their balance sheets."