Foreign funds in running for Spain "bad bank" management - sources

MADRID, Sept 26 Spain's "bad bank" is close to allocating lucrative contracts to manage its 50 billion euros ($64 billion) of troubled property assets, with five firms, including some owned by foreign funds, among the favourites, sources said.

Property management firms owned by U.S. private equity groups Centerbridge Partners, Apollo Global Management, TPG and Cerberus Capital Management are among a group of finalists and favourites to win the contracts, two sources familiar with the process said.

Solvia, the real estate platform of Spanish lender Sabadell , is also among the five lead contenders, they said.

Under the contracts, Sareb - as the bad bank launched last year to clean up the financial sector is known - would receive money upfront from the winning firms, though it would have to pay fees to them over several years.

Sareb may raise around 1 billion euros from outsourcing the contracts, two of the sources said.

The vehicle, which is partly backed by the government, paid around 200 million euros in fees last year to nine bailed-out banks which transferred their soured real estate loans and housing and have so far retained the contracts to manage them.

Sareb declined to comment, as did most of the firms. Apollo and Centerbridge could not immediately be reached for comment.

The process should close in the coming weeks. "It's not an easy thing to negotiate how the fees work for every contract, that is still taking some time," one of the sources said.

BETTER MARGINS

Set up after Spain requested a 41.3 billion euro bailout from Europe for its weakest banks, which were hit by a prolonged property slump, Sareb made a loss in the first year and has another 14 to run.

It is stepping up sales of houses and land to individuals, where it can make better margins than selling big packages to specialist distressed funds which request steep discounts. But it also has running costs and debt payments to handle.

Sareb took on about 200,000 assets, 80 percent of which were property loans, while the rest are housing developments, shopping centres, commercial buildings and land.

The assets have been split into four packages and three or four firms will be chosen to manage them, the sources said. Many of the foreign funds in the running already manage housing in Spain after buying property management platforms from banks, in a bid to profit from the country's battered real estate sector.

Apollo operates via Altamira, in which it bought a majority stake from Santander ; Cerberus owns Haya Real Estate, Bankia's former property manager; Centerbridge operates through Aktua; and TPG owns 51 percent of Caixabank's Servihabitat.

Seven groups put in final bids, two of the sources said, after the auction initially drew more interested parties.

Abanca, formerly NCG Banco, which was bailed out in the crisis, was among final bidders and could still be a contender to manage some of the assets, two other sources said. Abanca declined to comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7846 euro) (Editing by Julien Toyer and David Holmes)