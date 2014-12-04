BRIEF-Spain's "bad bank" awards 600 mln euros asset management contract

BRIEF-Zecotek Photonics announces non-brokered private placement
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Dec 4 Spain's "bad bank" Sareb says :
* Awards asset management contracts to Haya Real Estate, Caixa's and TPG's Servihabitat and Santander's and Apollo's Altamira
* Says its four new asset managers, including Sabadell's Solvia, will pay 600 million euros to manage bad bank properties
* Says the 4 assets managers will be in charge of administrating and selling a total of 168,900 properties and financial instruments (Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Julien Toyer)
* Qtrly revenue $3.4 million versus $2.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office