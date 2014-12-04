版本:
BRIEF-Spain's "bad bank" awards 600 mln euros asset management contract

MADRID Dec 4 Spain's "bad bank" Sareb says :

* Awards asset management contracts to Haya Real Estate, Caixa's and TPG's Servihabitat and Santander's and Apollo's Altamira

* Says its four new asset managers, including Sabadell's Solvia, will pay 600 million euros to manage bad bank properties

* Says the 4 assets managers will be in charge of administrating and selling a total of 168,900 properties and financial instruments (Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Julien Toyer)
