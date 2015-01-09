版本:
2015年 1月 9日

BRIEF-Spain's bad bank sells 237 mln euros worth of loans to Blackstone

Jan 9 Blackstone Group LP

* Spain's bad bank Sareb says it has sold a portfolio of non-performing loans with a nominal worth of 237 million euros ($280.02 million)

* Also says has sold Barcelona office block to Colonial for 10.4 mln euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8464 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day)
