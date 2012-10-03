版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 19:40 BJT

Spain considering inclusion of sound property assets in 'bad bank'

MADRID Oct 3 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday the government was studying whether sound real estate loans held by banks that had requested state aid would be allowed to be transferred to the 'bad bank', set up to house banks' soured property assets.

Speaking to journalists after appearing in parliament he said a decision would be taken in the coming days.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐