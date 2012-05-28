版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日 星期一 20:05 BJT

Spain PM: favours change to euro zone bank bailout mechanisms

MADRID May 28 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday he was in favour of modifying euro zone bailout mechanisms to allow direct bank recapitalisations.

Asked at a press conference whether he supported possible changes to bailout structures at a euro zone level, Rajoy said: "Many people are in favour of that, and I am as well."

Spain has repeatedly rejected the need for external help to fund the rescue of its troubled banking sector.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐