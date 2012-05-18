版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Spain hires Goldman Sachs to value Bankia-financial source

MADRID May 18 The Spanish government has hired Goldman Sachs to value Bankia and advise the economy ministry after the bank was partly taken over by the state last week, a financial and government source told Reuters on Friday.

"The government has given a mandate to Goldman (Sachs) to value Bankia and advise them," the financial source said, confirming a report on Friday in Expansion newspaper.

