Spain hires Goldman Sachs to value Bankia-financial source

BRIEF-Sangamo says receives rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for SB-318
* Sangamo therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation from fda for sb-318 in vivo genome editing therapeutic for mps i
MADRID May 18 The Spanish government has hired Goldman Sachs to value Bankia and advise the economy ministry after the bank was partly taken over by the state last week, a financial and government source told Reuters on Friday.
"The government has given a mandate to Goldman (Sachs) to value Bankia and advise them," the financial source said, confirming a report on Friday in Expansion newspaper.
* Sangamo therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation from fda for sb-318 in vivo genome editing therapeutic for mps i
* Celsion presents two posters on its GEN-1 IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy at the ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium
* Says on feb. 24, Catherine Rein notified Bank Of New York Mellon Corp of her intention to retire from board Source text - http://bit.ly/2lgfmiH Further company coverage: