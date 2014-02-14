Goldman Sachs to advise Spain on Bankia stake sale - sources

BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
MADRID Feb 14 Goldman Sachs has been chosen to advise Spain's bank rescue fund, FROB, on the sale of a stake in state-owned bank Bankia, three sources said on Friday.
The government is taking steps to start selling part of its 68 percent stake in Bankia, but will maintain control. Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told Reuters this week that small stakes could be sold during the year before a bigger sale in the medium-term.
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.