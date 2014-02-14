版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 15日 星期六 01:10 BJT

Goldman Sachs to advise Spain on Bankia stake sale - sources

MADRID Feb 14 Goldman Sachs has been chosen to advise Spain's bank rescue fund, FROB, on the sale of a stake in state-owned bank Bankia, three sources said on Friday.

The government is taking steps to start selling part of its 68 percent stake in Bankia, but will maintain control. Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told Reuters this week that small stakes could be sold during the year before a bigger sale in the medium-term.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐