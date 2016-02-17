UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia to pay small investors for $2 bln listing loss

(Adds details, background)
By Paul Day and Jesús Aguado
MADRID Feb 17 Spain's Bankia will
fully compensate thousands of small investors who bought into
its ill-fated listing, the state-owned bank said.
Wednesday's surprise move represents a bid to close a
painful chapter for the bank which will allow it to move ahead
with its restructuring and return to private ownership.
Bankia became a symbol of Spain's banking crisis when it was
nationalised in 2012 through a 22.5 billion euro ($25 billion)
bailout just a year after it was listed, wiping out its
shareholders and triggering protracted legal action.
The lender bounced back quickly from huge losses on dud
property assets after these were transferred to an external "bad
bank" which was backed by the state.
It also cut costs, shifted more of its lending to small
businesses and away from mortgages and has steadily improved
profits over the last three years.
But legal action by thousands of ordinary Spaniards who
argue they were misled when they bought shares in the 2011
listing had cast a shadow over the bank's recovery.
The bank said on Wednesday it received some 1.855 billion
euros ($2 billion) in funds from minority investors, of which
255 million euros were sold before its nationalisation in 2012.
Those 255 million euros may not have to be compensated
because shareholders incurred smaller losses and sometimes even
made a profit on their investment.
A 1.84 billion euro provision made last year against the
potential cost will be enough to cover all compensation, it said
in a statement.
It added that in addition to the value of their original
investment, shareholders would also receive 1 percent annual
interest on the money as compensation and would be paid back
within 15 days of filing claims.
A question mark remains however about potential
compensations for institutional shareholders who also bought
into the listing for more than 1.2 billion euros and which the
group has not provisioned yet.
Several institutional shareholders have taken legal action
against Bankia, but most analysts believe they are less likely
to obtain any compensation.
The Spanish state, which owns 64 percent of the bank, has
vowed to sell off Bankia by the end of 2017.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Editing by Julien Toyer and Alexander Smith)