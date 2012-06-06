Spain's public prosecutor opens Bankia investigation

MADRID, June 6 The anti-corruption unit of Spain's public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into bailed out bank Bankia, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Bankia, which was listed last year, last month requested 19 billion euros ($23.75 billion) in state aid. Small shareholders in the company have seen their investment almost wiped out.

The investigation marks an escalation of the backlash against the bank's bailout, until now spearheaded by small shareholder groups.