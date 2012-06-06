版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四 00:04 BJT

Spain's public prosecutor opens Bankia investigation

MADRID, June 6 The anti-corruption unit of Spain's public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into bailed out bank Bankia, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Bankia, which was listed last year, last month requested 19 billion euros ($23.75 billion) in state aid. Small shareholders in the company have seen their investment almost wiped out.

The investigation marks an escalation of the backlash against the bank's bailout, until now spearheaded by small shareholder groups.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐