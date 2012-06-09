UPDATE 1-Spain's banks need at least 40 bln euros -IMF

WASHINGTON, June 8 Spain needs about 40 billion
euros in extra capital injected into several banks to allow them
to withstand severe economic conditions, the International
Monetary Fund said on Friday.
The IMF said its "stress test" does not include extra
capital that it recommends Spain needs as a buffer to cover
restructuring costs and loan losses. An IMF official said such a
buffer usually would be 1.5 to two times larger to convince
markets that Spain has a credible cushion to handle shocks.
In Spain's case, that would bring the size of capital
required to stabilize its banking system to as much as 80
billion euros, although the IMF did not specify a figure in its
Financial Sector Assessment Program report released on Friday.
Spain is expected to ask the euro zone for help with
recapitalizing its banks this weekend, sources in Brussels and
Berlin told Reuters on Friday, becoming the fourth country to
seek assistance since Europe's debt crisis began.
Spain's deputy prime minister, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria,
said the government needed to have at least a preliminary
estimate of how much extra capital the banks needed before
taking a decision.
Hence the IMF's report was critical in helping shape Spain's
request. Fitch ratings agency said the cost could be between
60-100 billion euros.
The IMF said it worked closely with the Spanish central bank
in examining the balance sheets of Spain's institutions to come
up with the assessment. The country's two largest, international
diversified banks - Banco Santander and BBVA - are prudently
managed and can sustain profits even in stressed scenario, it
said.
"While the core of the system appears resilient,
vulnerabilities remain in some segments," it said.
These weaknesses are concentrated in a group of commercials
banks that are not diversified internationally and in former
small savings banks that have converted to commercial banks,
which already have received some support, the IMF said.
In conducting the stress test, the IMF assumed that the
Spanish economy would contract by 4.1 percent in 2012 and by 1.6
percent in 2013, unemployment would climb to 26 percent by end
2013 and that real estate values would decline by an additional
24 percent.
It then calculated how much the banks would require to meet
the Basel III core capital standards of 7 percent.
"Noting the rapidly evolving situation in Spain and the euro
area, Directors urged the authorities to act swiftly and spare
no effort to restore confidence in the financial system and to
preserve financial stability," the IMF board said in the report.
An IMF official who briefed reporters on the findings said
that the additional capital buffers would vary from bank to
bank, depending upon specifics. However experience shows in
other bank recapitalizations that a significant buffer to regain
market confidence is needed.
Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, deputy director of the IMF's Monetary
and Capital Markets division, said the IMF welcomed an even more
detailed assessment of capital needs that Spain has requested
from an outside consultant and which should be ready in July.
"But the extent and persistence of the economic
deterioration may imply further bank losses. Full implementation
of reforms as well as establishing a credible public backstop
are critical for preserving financial stability going forward,"
she said in a news release.
"Going forward it will be critical to communicate clearly
the strategy for providing a credible backstop for capital
shortfalls - a backstop that experience shows it is better to
overestimate than underestimate," she said.