版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 18日 星期五 19:57 BJT

Spain to announce banking sector auditors on Monday

MADRID May 18 Spain will announce the names of the two independent auditors charged with conducting an analysis of the country's banking sector on Monday, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister said on Friday.

The audit will start with a one-month stress test followed by a deeper analysis of assets in the financial sector, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said in a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Structural reforms and budget cuts would allow the economy to grow, she added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐