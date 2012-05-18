Spain to announce banking sector auditors on Monday

BRIEF-Sangamo says receives rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for SB-318
* Sangamo therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation from fda for sb-318 in vivo genome editing therapeutic for mps i
MADRID May 18 Spain will announce the names of the two independent auditors charged with conducting an analysis of the country's banking sector on Monday, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister said on Friday.
The audit will start with a one-month stress test followed by a deeper analysis of assets in the financial sector, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said in a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.
Structural reforms and budget cuts would allow the economy to grow, she added.
* Celsion presents two posters on its GEN-1 IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy at the ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium
* Says on feb. 24, Catherine Rein notified Bank Of New York Mellon Corp of her intention to retire from board Source text - http://bit.ly/2lgfmiH Further company coverage: