Spain PM: No talks with ECB on Bankia rescue funds

MADRID May 28 Spain is studying how best to inject public funds into its troubled banks, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday, adding that the country has not held talks with the European Central Bank over recapitalising Bankia.

A decision on how to fund the rescue of Bankia has not been made yet, Rajoy said at a press conference. The bank asked for a 19 billion euro ($23.77 billion) state rescue on Friday.

Regarding Spain's indebted autonomous communities, Rajoy said Catalonia had liquidity problems but was not broke and said he would not allow any of the 17 regions to fall.