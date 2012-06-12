版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 22:22 BJT

Fitch cuts Spanish banks after sovereign downgrade

NEW YORK, June 12 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded 18 Spanish banks less than a week after the agency cut the country's sovereign debt rating, underscoring the potential for lenders' assets to deteriorate further.

Fitch, which already cut Santander and BBVA on Monday, cut the ratings for CaixaBank, Bankia, Banco Popular Espanol and others.

"In particular, Spain is expected to remain in recession through the remainder of this year and 2013 compared to the previous expectation that the economy would benefit from a mild recovery in 2013," Fitch said in a statement.

Last week Fitch slashed Spain's rating by three notches to BBB.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐