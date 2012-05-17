版本:
Spain still hasn't chosen independent bank valuers

MADRID May 17 The Spanish government is still in the process of choosing independent valuers for real estate assets held by banks, a government spokeswoman said on Thursday.

She denied that Oliver Wyman and BlackRock had been chosen as the valuers, as sources have previously told Reuters.

"The tender process to select valuers is still open. We are at the stage of receiving pitches," the spokeswoman said.

