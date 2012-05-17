No deposit flight at Bankia - Spain govt official

MADRID May 17 Spain's Economy Secretary said on Thursday there had not been an exit of deposit funds from troubled bank Bankia.

"It's not true that there is an exit of deposits at this moment from Bankia," said Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre.

El Mundo newspaper earlier reported that Bankia had lost over 1 billion euros ($1.27 billion) in deposits, around 1 percent of retail and corporate accounts, over the past week.