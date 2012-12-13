Spain says gets investors in bad bank without BBVA

MADRID Dec 13 Spain has secured private investment from all of its main banks except BBVA for the so-called 'bad bank' Sareb, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday in a statement.

The investors are Santander, Caixabank, Popular, Sabadell and healthy savings bank Kutxabank, as well as a group of private insurers.

Sareb will have an initial capital base of 3.8 billion euros ($5.0 billion) and will eventually reach 5.0 billion, of which 25 percent is equity and the remaining subordinated debt, the ministry said.