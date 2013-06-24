REFILE-Spain govt studying all options for sales of 2 nationalised banks

UPDATE 2-Iran's Aseman Airlines signs deal to buy at least 30 Boeing jets
* European turboprop maker ATR seeks to finalise IranAir deal (Adds political context, ATR turboprop talks)
MADRID, June 24 The Spanish government is studying all options for the sale of nationalised banks Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told COPE radio on Monday.
The government will seek to ensure the sales secure the greatest benefits to taxpayers. "There is no need to rush," said de Guindos.
* European turboprop maker ATR seeks to finalise IranAir deal (Adds political context, ATR turboprop talks)
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter
TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Nova Scotia's Chief Executive Brian Porter defended the bank's record on sales practices, following recent media reports, at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.