REFILE-Spain govt studying all options for sales of 2 nationalised banks

MADRID, June 24 The Spanish government is studying all options for the sale of nationalised banks Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told COPE radio on Monday.

The government will seek to ensure the sales secure the greatest benefits to taxpayers. "There is no need to rush," said de Guindos.

