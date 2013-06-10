UPDATE 1-Bank of Spain: Possible Oct decision on bank rescue extension

* Spain has until end-2013 to tap 100-bln-euro credit line
* IMF, Europeans may recommend seeking extension -Newspaper
* Need to sell two banks but not to sell badly -Governor
MONTREAL, June 10 The Spanish government may
decide in October whether to request a one-year extension of the
European rescue facility for its banks, Bank of Spain Governor
Luis Maria Linde said on Monday.
"The government is going to have to make that decision and I
suppose it would be in October," he told reporters in Spanish on
the sidelines of the economic Conference of Montreal. He
declined to give his own opinion on an extension and said it was
an open question.
He also said it was important for the government to sell two
small nationalized banks, Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco, as they
become less attractive over time, but he said they should only
be "sold well, not badly." He did not elaborate.
"The Spanish state has no intention of holding onto the
banks," he said. "It does not want public banks."
Spain has until the end of 2013 to tap up to 100 billion
euros ($133 billion) of European rescue money for its banks. It
has only used 41 billion of the emergency credit line so far but
an extension would give it extra breathing room if more capital
needs came to light.
The Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Monday that the
European authorities and the International Monetary Fund planned
to recommend that Spain request an extension of the facility as
a safety net.