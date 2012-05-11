UPDATE 1-Spain gov't to approve banks cleanup after tough talks

* "Bad bank" scheme to be presented on Friday
* Tough talks over banks recognising more losses
* Europe demands independent audit of banking system
By Julien Toyer and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, May 11 Spain is set to intensify the
clean-up of its banks on Friday after difficult last-minute
talks between the government and lenders on details of planned
financial system reforms.
At its weekly cabinet meeting, the government will approve a
plan to force banks to park their toxic real estate assets in
holding companies that would later sell them off, a move that
could deepen losses for the lenders.
The cabinet is also expected to demand banks to set aside a
further 35 billion euros ($45 billion) to cover sound loans in
their real estate portfolios. The government has already obliged
banks to make provisions of 54 billion euros to cover bad
assets.
A definitive clean-up of troubled banks, as well as an
accelerated 2014 budget, are among a package of reforms that
could win centre-right Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy more time
from the European Union to hit tough deficit targets, EU sources
have told Reuters.
"Spain is walking on the edge of a cliff. If they fail to
deliver, what has been so far a national crisis will degenerate
into a systemic crisis for the EU," one senior source said.
Hoping to put an end to its four-year banking crisis, Spain
effectively took over Bankia SA, one of the country's
biggest banks, this week after days of market anxiety over the
lender's viability.
Spanish stocks were down 2.1 percent on Friday
morning, in line with other European markets, after getting a
big boost on Thursday from the banking reform plans.
Spain's banks were hit by billions of euros of losses after
the bursting of a decade-long property bubble in 2008 and
concerns about them, and the country's overspending regional
governments, have fanned fears of a new euro zone debt crisis.
The toxic assets now total 184 billion euros, but many fear
the hole is even bigger. Successive waves of bank sector
clean-ups have failed to convince investors.
INDEPENDENT VALUATION
The government asked the banks to set aside 30 percent of
their sound loans to housebuilders, up from a current 7 percent,
but the banks, including major players Santander and
BBVA, had pushed back with a lower number.
The creation of holding companies for each bank's
problematic property assets would be voluntary for lenders able
to make the provisions with no external help. But those that
cannot would be forced to set up liquidation schemes and request
public money, the sources said.
A senior euro zone source said an outside audit of the
health of Spanish banks was key to reassuring investors that the
difficult situation of the banks would not push Spain into
seeking an Irish-style bailout.
"What are you going to do to ensure that this transparency,
especially of real estate valuation, has consequences for
provisioning and recapitalisation measures?" the source said.
"Quite obviously ... it is too early for (Economy Minister
Luis De Guindos) to give definitive answers to these questions,
but I expect that he will be able to offer a plan ... to
increase transparency, possibly via using outside expertise."
Financial sources said the appointment of external auditors
could lead the banks to recognise further losses on top of those
already reflected in banking reforms presented in February.
This would eventually force a new wave of mergers between
the smaller lenders as well as possibly additional takeovers.
The government is also likely to inject billions of euros to
recapitalise the weakest banks.
But any delay in the new banking reform could have a
devastating effect, as yields on benchmark Spanish bonds remain
close to 6 percent, inflating the country's borrowing costs.
"The pressure right now is very high and the discredit would
be huge if the reform was not to be approved this Friday," a
banking source said.