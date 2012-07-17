UPDATE 1-Spain Cbank says unviable banks should be shut down

By Carlos Ruano
MADRID, July 17 Spanish banks that are too weak
to survive on their own should be wound down, the central bank's
new governor said on Tuesday, breaking with an official
consensus that all lenders will be propped up or sold off.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos however said the government
had "absolutely" no plans to shut down any bank.
Four of the Spanish banks benefiting from an up to
100-billion-euro European bailout could face being wound down if
the European Commission concluded that the cost of their
recapitalisation is higher than the cost of an orderly
resolution.
They are Bankia, CatalunyaCaixa, NovaGalicia and
Banco de Valencia. Others could soon follow, banking
sources said.
Brought in to oversee the restructuring of Spain's banking
sector over the next few months, Bank of Spain governor Luis
Maria Linde, told a parliamentary hearing: "If an entity is not
strong enough to ensure its future, it will have to face an
orderly process of resolution or liquidation."
European Union competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia,
raised that possibility for the first time in June after Spain
sought the lifeline for its lenders, crippled by bad debts from
a burst real estate bubble.
But Spanish authorities dismissed the idea.
Linde was picked last month by the government to head the
Bank of Spain at a time when the reputation of the institution
has been damaged by its failure to anticipate the crisis.
He is said to be close to Economy Minister De Guindos.
Spanish authorities as well as European Union documents had
so far only referred to a 'process of resolution' for Spanish
banks, leaving unresolved an ambiguity about whether it meant
winding down an entity or just downsizing it before a sell-off.
On Tuesday, Linde made clear he took the term to mean a
shutdown.
He also said the recapitalisation plans presented by Spanish
banks should be realistic and carried out in the short term.
This contrasted with earlier statements from the Spanish
authorities that the process could drag on for months.
He added that the country's biggest lenders would not need
any external help to strengthen their capital positions.
Under state-aid rules, the European Commission is allowed to
refuse a request to rescue a bank if it considers the lender too
costly to save - effectively forcing it to be wound up.
Spain is awaiting final approval from the European
Commission for restructuring plans for three banks rescued by
the state: NCG Banco (NovaGalicia), CatalunyaCaixa and Banco de
Valencia. It is also in talks over Bankia which still has to
formally present its recapitalisation plan.
NCG Banco and CatalunyaCaixa denied last month they would be
closed. Banco de Valencia said it was not aware of any such
plan.