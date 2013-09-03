UPDATE 1-Spain flirts with foreign investors in rescued bank sell-down

* Foreign funds eye NCG Banco ahead of auction-minister
* Private equity also in running for smaller EVO Banco
* Major Spanish banks still seen as likely buyers of rescued
banks
* Nationalised lenders may need more state aid to ease sales
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Sept 3 Spain is opening the door to
foreign investment funds interested in buying into its rescued
banks, though outside investors will likely struggle to gain
control of big lenders which may yet need extra government help
to smooth a sale.
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday
international investors were among those circling NCG Banco, a
state-rescued bank from the northern region of Galicia that is
coming up for auction at the end of September.
"There's interest, not only from domestic banks but also
from some foreign funds," De Guindos said in an interview with
Cadena Ser radio.
The bank is one of several to have been nationalised after a
five-year-long property crash. Along with Barcelona-based
Catalunya Banc, it took some of the biggest chunks of a
41-billion-euro ($54 billion) European rescue last year.
The government is hoping to sell the two banks in the coming
months, in one of the biggest tests yet of its ability to move
on from a crisis that has dragged on Spain's state finances as
it struggled to rein in a gaping deficit.
Foreign funds such as private equity firms have succeeded in
picking up portfolios of failed loans on the cheap in recent
years as weakened banks shrank their balance sheets, and some
are also buying assets in the property sector.
But few have yet managed to acquire banking networks.
One encouraging sign for foreign investors interested in NCG
Banco is that its smaller EVO Banco subsidiary - an 80-branch
network operating outside NCG Banco's core Galicia, Asturias and
Leon regions - will likely be sold to outsiders.
U.S. private equity firm Centerbridge and London-based
AnaCap - two of the firms looking at 315 Royal Bank of Scotland
branches in Britain - are among bidders in late-stage
talks to buy the unit, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
"All of the offers tabled are from international groups,"
said one source close to the bank.
AnaCap declined to comment while Centerbridge could not
immediately be reached.
STATE AID A HITCH
The deal would give private equity groups a toehold in
Spain's rapidly consolidating banking sector.
EVO Banco was created last year, in the wake of NCG Banco's
bailout, amid a demand from Brussels that the lender retreat to
its northern roots.
But bankers in Madrid are still doubtful EVO's sale to funds
will pave the way for similar deals, even though firms such as
U.S. buyout house J.C.Flowers are tipped to be interested in NCG
Banco. J.C.Flowers and NCG Banco declined to comment.
With 60 billion in assets - versus the 670 million euros in
credit EVO has on its books - NCG Banco is strategically more
important, and is likely to attract interest from major domestic
banks such as Santander, BBVA and La Caixa
.
Crucially, many still believe it is unlikely to be sold
without additional help from the government, even though De
Guindos said on Tuesday that nationalised lenders would not need
further cash injections.
That aid could come in the form of tax credits, created
after NCG Banco posted steep losses last year, which could be
activated if the bank makes profits in future.
Possible bidders are also pushing for asset-protection
schemes, to protect them against future losses. Despite a
clean-up of its toxic property assets, NCG Banco's bad loans as
a percentage of outstanding credit stood at 16.1 percent in
June, well above than the sector average.
The government is seen as unlikely to extend such aid to
foreign funds, and the funds are deemed unlikely to want to snap
up lenders such as NCG Banco whole as they are.
"NCG Banco and Catalunya Banc still have problems," said a
source close to the NCG Banco auction process. "There will be
more synergies with local banks, they will be able to take full
advantage of the tax credits."
An attempt to auction off Catalunya Banc earlier this year
collapsed when bidders asked for similar aid, which at that
stage was denied by the government.