Spain's bad bank outsources management of some property assets

MADRID Nov 3 Spain's "bad bank", which houses
soured property loans and housing taken off bailed-out lenders
during the crisis, on Monday said it was outsourcing the
management of some assets to a company owned by Banco Sabadell
.
Sareb, as the bad bank is known, is allocating contracts to
manage its 50 billion euros ($62.44 billion) of real estate
loans and repossessed buildings, which will entail sales fees
and commissions for those who get them.
Solvia, a property management company belonging to Sabadell,
will manage about 7 billion euros worth of assets over the next
seven years, Sareb said in a statement.
The portfolio, comprising housing that used to be owned by
state-rescued Bankia and two other small banks, has
nearly 43,000 assets in it.
Sareb, which is part-owned by the government and was set up
after a 41.3-billion-euro European bailout of Spain's weakest
banks to help clean up the sector, did not disclose how much it
had agreed to pay in fees.
The vehicle's assets were previously managed by the banks
they came from.
Sources close to the process had said Sareb would receive
money upfront from successful bidders for the contracts. But
while Solvia will put up a form of guarantee to secure the
contract, that will not count as income for the bad bank, a
source close to Sareb said on Monday.
The vehicle made a loss in 2013, the first year of its
planned 15-year lifespan.
Property management firms owned by U.S. private equity
groups Centerbridge Partners, Apollo Global Management,
TPG and Cerberus Capital Management are among
other favourites to win the contracts, two sources familiar with
the process have previously said.
($1 = 0.8008 euro)
