EU court overturns Spanish ruling limiting bank charges on mortgage floors

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Dec 21 The European Court of Justice said on Wednesday it had overturned a Spanish court ruling that had capped banks' liabilities for so-called floor clauses in mortgage contracts and asked them to repay customers over the whole life of the loan.
The ruling, announced in a statement, deals a blow to Spanish banks that now have to repay customers beyond what they had lost since May 2013, when Spain's Supreme Court declared these mortgages, whose rates cannot fall below a benchmark, were invalid if they had not been presented clearly.
The new charges could total between 3 billion and 4.5 billion euros ($4.68 billion), according to analysts.
The ruling is final and cannot be appealed.
Shares in Spanish banks fell after the ruling was announced, with Banco Sabadell, down 4.6 percent, leading losses. ($1 = 0.9620 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.