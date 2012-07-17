Spain not planning to close down any bank-Economy Minister

REFILE-Slow flow of U.S. tax refunds getting back on track
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.
MADRID, July 17 Spain is not planning to close down any of its ailing lenders, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said, contradicting the Bank of Spain governor who said earlier on Tuesday that non-viable entities should be wound down.
Four banks currently nationalised - Bankia, CatalunyaCaixa, NovaGalicia and Banco de Valencia - could face the prospect of being wound down if the European Commission concludes that the cost of their recapitalisation is higher than the cost of an orderly resolution.
March 1 More Wells Fargo & Co customers may have been affected by a scandal over phony accounts than previously believed, the third-largest U.S. lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 1 California, Illinois and 18 more states have joined a lawsuit filed last year alleging that six companies, including Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, conspired to push up prices of two generic drugs, the Connecticut attorney general's office said on Wednesday.