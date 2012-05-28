版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日 星期一 19:52 BJT

Spain PM: No external rescue of Spanish banks

MADRID May 28 Spain will not resort to external rescue funds to clean-up the country's troubled financial system, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Monday, adding that nationalised lender Bankia will be sold once it is cleaned up.

Bankia has asked Spain's government for rescue funding of 19 billion euros ($24 billion), beyond 4.5 billion euros it has also received from the government, raising concerns over the potential bill for a rescue of the system as a whole.

