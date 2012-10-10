版本:
2012年 10月 10日

Spain's PM: Not aware Germany delaying EU bank union

MADRID Oct 10 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday he was not aware of Germany wanting to delay a European banking union and called for "clear progress" on the project before the end of the year.

Rajoy was speaking at a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.

