BBVA nets 520 mln eur capital gain from CITIC stake sale

MADRID, March 12 Spain's BBVA said on
Thursday it had made a 520-million-euros ($553 million) capital
gain from the sale of a 4.9 percent stake in China's CITIC Bank
, more than the 400 million euros the bank had
previously flagged.
BBVA has been whittling down its stake in CITIC - of which
it still retains 4.7 percent - and agreed in January to sell the
4.9 percent chunk to property developer Xinhu Zhongbao for 1.55
billion euros.
BBVA said in a stock market statement it had completed the
4.9 percent stake sale to intermediary UBS.
($1 = 0.9401 euros)
