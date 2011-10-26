UPDATE 3-BBVA says can generate enough capital to meet rules

* Says can generate 4.7 bln euros of capital in coming quarters

* Sees Q3 stable net interest income trend intensifying in 2012

* 9-month net interest income 9.68 bln euros vs forecast 9.64 bln

* Bad loans contained in Q3 vs Q4

* Shares down 0.9 percent, underperforming broad market (Releads on capital plans, adds CEO comment, analyst comment, shares)

By Judy MacInnes

MADRID, Oct 26 Spanish bank BBVA said on Wednesday it can generate enough capital internally in the coming quarters to be well placed to meet expected new capital requirements from the European Banking Authority's(EBA).

"Just with internal organic capital generation we can raise about 4.7 billion euros ($6.54 billion) in the next few quarters. So we will have a very significant amount we can use to meet additional capital requirements," Chief Executive Angel Cano told analysts during a results conference call.

He did not rule out taking other specific measures to boost capital but did not provide details on whether these could include asset sales such as the bank's stake in Telefonica .

"Depending on the final amount needed, we could consider some form of deleveraging of a less profitable business or portfolio," Cano said.

EU finance ministers neared an agreement on Saturday to provide 100 billion euros to European banks, which would be obliged to raise their core tier 1 capital ratios to 9 percent of risk-adjusted assets to help them withstand losses on euro zone sovereign debt

BBVA's core capital adequacy ratio stood at 9.1 percent of assets at the end of September, up from 9 percent at the end of June.

Credit Suisse analysts said BBVA's capital position looks more solid than that of its domestic rival Santander , the eurozone's biggest bank, which is due to report third quarter earnings on Thursday.

REVENUE GROWTH STABILISING

BBVA expects net interest income growth to remain stable in the fourth quarter compared with the third and to pick up in 2012.

Net interest income -- what a bank earns on loans minus what it pays out on deposits -- was broadly in line with forecasts at 9.68 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, underpinned by an improvement in the third quarter.

The euro zone debt crisis has made access to international money markets difficult and expensive for Spanish banks, putting increasing pressure on their margins.

Net profit fell 14 percent to 3.14 billion euros, missing the average market forecast of 3.21 billion euros. Excluding the hit on trading revenues, the fall in net profit was 5 percent.

A decade-long property boom in Spain came to an abrupt end in 2008, leaving the country's banks with billions of euros' worth of bad loans.

Bad loans as a percentage of total lending at BBVA's Spanish business grew to 4.9 percent in the third quarter from 4.7 percent in the second, though at group level they were contained at 4.1 percent.

"Although there was an increase in the bad loans ratio, the trend is fairly contained, and we shouldn't see any major sustained increase over the coming quarters," said Nuria Alvarez, analyst at Renta 4 brokerage.

At 1000 GMT, BBVA shares fell 0.9 percent, underperforming the blue chip IBEX . ($1=0.719 euros) (Additional reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Will Waterman) ($1 = 0.719 Euros)