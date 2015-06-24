CORRECTED-Blackstone (not Blackrock) to list Spanish rent-controlled housing unit

(Corrects throughout to show company is Blackstone, a private
equity group, not BlackRock, an asset manager)
MADRID, June 24 Fidere Patrimonio, a real estate
investment trust owned by private equity group Blackstone
that groups units of rent-controlled housing in Madrid and
Barcelona, will list its shares on Spain's alternative stock
market MAB next week, the bourse said on Wednesday.
City and regional governments sold thousands of
rent-controlled flats - subsidized to make them affordable to
lower- income families - to private investors during Spain's
economic crisis, causing huge controversy. Thousands of Spain's
poor now depend for their homes on the generosity of private
equity.
The announcement of the listing by Blackstone comes only
days after Madrid city council changed hands. Under leftist
Mayoress Manuela Carmena, it has vowed to reverse the tide of
housing evictions during the economic crisis.
Carmena, a former judge, also said she would review whether
the sale of property was lawful. She plans to set up an office
to act as intermediary between banks and families threatened
with eviction.
Fidere, which owns 2,688 properties in Madrid and Barcelona
with a value of 212 million euros, said the listing seeks to
provide potential liquidity and transparency.
But documents filed by Fidere to the bourse spoke of a
reputational risk as rent-controlled housing changes to private
from public management.
The documents also said tenants will be required to show
they are solvent by presenting their most recent wage statements
and providing proof that rents are no higher than 40 percent of
their income, as well as not being on any creditor blacklist.
Amnesty International released a report earlier this week
which said that almost 600,000 eviction proceedings had begun in
Spain since 2008.
Just 1 percent of housing on offer is subsidized as part of
housing programmes, Amnesty said, compared with 32 percent in
the Netherlands, 23 percent in Austria and 18 percent in the
United Kingdom.
(Reporting By Robert Hetz and Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by
Julien Toyer, Larry King)