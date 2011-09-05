CAM posts 1.14 bln euro loss in H1 vs 40 mln euro profit Q1

* Swings to 1.14 bln euros loss in H1 vs 40 euro profit Q1
* Bad loans ratio more than doubles in 6 mths
MADRID, Sept 5 Spanish savings bank Caja de
Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) said on Monday it posted losses
of 1.14 billion euros ($1.61 billion) in the first half to
June, without providing comparative figures.
In the first quarter to March, CAM reported a profit of
nearly 40 million euros.
The Bank of Spain took over the troubled savings bank in
July, arranging for the state-backed bank restructuring fund
FROB to provide 5.8 billion euros in funding and prepare CAM
for its sale to another institution. For details, see
CAM's new owner could be revealed in October after the
completion of an auction process now underway, a source close
to the matter said on Monday. Spain's two biggest retail banks
Santander (SAN.MC) and BBVA <BBVA.MC have been cited as
possible CAM buyers.
The savings bank is based in the eastern region of
Alicante, which is known for scores of unsold holiday
developments around coastal resorts such as Benidorm and was
hit by the collapse of Spain's property market and financial
crisis.
CAM said it earmarked 112 million euros for provisions in
the first half to June, while losses generated by the
depreciation of financial assets stood at 1.147 billion euros.
Bad loans as a percentage of total lending rose to 19
percent at the end of June, compared with 6.42 percent for the
Spanish banking sector, and up from 9.1 percent at the end of
2010, the bank said in a statement to stock market regulator
CNMV.
CAM was one of five Spanish banks that failed the July
European Banking Authority stress test.
($1=.7079 Euro)
