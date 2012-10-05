CORRECTED-Spain's Canarias region seeks 757 mln eur financial aid

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say ... billion ..., not... million)
MADRID Oct 5 Spain's Canarias region said on
Friday it would seek 757 million euros ($989 million) in aid
from the central government to repay its debts and finance its
deficit.
A spokesman for the regional government said the
announcement was made by the head of regional finances, Javier
Gonzalez Ortiz, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.
Canarias is the sixth Spanish region to tap an 18 billion
euro liquidity fund set up by the central government to cover
the financing needs of autonomous communities that are shut out
of capital markets.
The regions of Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia, Andalucia and
Castilla La Mancha have already said they would seek a combined
15 billion euros in aid.
($1 = 0.7657 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)