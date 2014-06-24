版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 24日 星期二 19:16 BJT

Spain's Supreme Court gives go-ahead to Canary Islands drilling

MADRID, June 24 Spain's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected seven legal appeals against oil drilling off the Canary Islands, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The ruling will open the door to exploration for oil and gas by companies like Spanish oil major Repsol.

In 2012 Spain's government had granted permits for hydrocarbons exploration off the coasts of the Fuerteventura and Lanzarote islands, but they were frozen while courts decided on a number of appeals on environmental grounds.

(Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐