Spain's northern region of Cantabria calls for 137 mln euro rescue

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MADRID Oct 29 Spain's northern region of Cantabria on Monday became the ninth of the country's 17 autonomous regions to request a credit line set up by the central government to cover its liquidity needs.
The region's government said it would tap the fund, which has a capacity of 18 billion euros, for 137 million euros.
Spain's regions are shut out of capital markets, and Cantabria said the credit line was the cheapest option available to handle its finances. It estimated the cost of the credit would be around 5.5 percent.
Other regions, including Catalonia, which is responsible for close to a fifth of the country' economic output, have already tapped the credit line for an amount close to 17 billion euros.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.