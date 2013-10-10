Spain seeks to avoid bill for any closure of Castor gas project

MADRID Oct 10 Spain said on Thursday it had
asked its Supreme Court to cancel a legal clause obliging the
state to pick up the bill for any closure of the EU-backed
Castor gas storage plant off the eastern coast of Valencia.
The Spanish government has halted activity at the undersea
storage facility after more than 200 minor earthquakes were
detected near the area. The government has ordered a detailed
report on the seismic activity around the plant.
Spain wants the court to cancel a clause in a 2008 Spanish
law drawn up to clarify the administrative rights of the Castor
facility that says the state would have to compensate owners ACS
of Spain and Dundee Energy of Canada if the
1.7 billion euro ($2.3 billion) project had to be wound down.
Spanish Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said the clause
was clearly against the public interest.
"We will abide by whatever the court says, but we believe
(the clause) is clearly damaging to the general interest," Soria
said at a parliamentary hearing.
Soria said he did not know when the seismic activity report
from the National Geographic Institute would be ready, but said
it was possible normal activity could resume at the plant if the
study showed there was no danger.
The Castor offshore submarine gas storage facility, meant to
store 30 percent of Spain's daily gas consumption, was the first
in Europe to issue so-called "project bonds" and is one of the
country's biggest investments in its gas system.
The plant stopped injecting gas on Sept. 16.
The facility, which takes gas from the national grid storage
and pumps it back into the grid when it is needed, is meant to
store 1.3 billion cubic metres of gas.