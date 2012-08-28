版本:
中国
2012年 8月 28日

Spain's Catalonia to tap financing line for 5 bln euros

MADRID Aug 28 Spain's north-eastern region of Catalonia will tap a state facility credit line for just over 5 billion euros ($6.26 billion), which will cover its financing costs and maturing debt this year, a spokeswoman for the region's government said on Tuesday.

