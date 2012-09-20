In Spain, economic crisis fans Catalan separatism

| MADRID, Sept 20
MADRID, Sept 20 Spain's economic crisis is
exposing deep regional fault lines. Among Catalans on
Barcelona's boulevards the talk is of independence, and Madrid
is worried.
This week the king and prime minister called for national
unity to get Spain through its worst downturn in decades, King
Juan Carlos recalling the spirit that built a democracy after
dictator Francisco Franco's death in 1975.
Popular momentum for independence has never been stronger in
Catalonia, a wealthy region in northeastern Spain that generates
one fifth of the country's economic output and is home to 16
percent of Spaniards.
More than half of Catalans say they want a separate state,
and hundreds of thousands marched in Barcelona last week - the
biggest such show of separatist fervour.
Still, few see a rapid road to an independent Catalonia, a
dream rooted in the Middle Ages when Barcelona was a
Mediterranean trade centre with a parliament.
"It's going to be a difficult and long process ... For us to
get it they would have to have a referendum, and they're not
going to give us that," said Jose Maria Prats, a nurse who
joined the march.
The upsurge in Catalan separatism is founded on a conviction
that Madrid is draining the region financially.
The central government collects most taxation payments then
redistributes them to Spain's 17 self-governing regions, which
run their own schools and hospitals. Each year Catalans say they
pay 16 billion euros more in taxes than the regional government
spends.
"The crisis has shown that Spain's regional financing model
does not work. There is no doubt we need to advance towards a
federal system of taxation," said Jose Ignacio Conde-Ruiz,
deputy head of think-tank FEDEA.
The flare-up in Catalonia has come at a difficult time for
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy who is struggling to bring Spain's
deficit under control and resisting following Greece, Ireland
and Portugal into an international bailout.
He has threatened to intervene in regions that cannot
control their budgets. Catalonia is likely to miss its deficit
target this year and has had to ask Madrid for a 5 billion euro
bailout to meet its debt redemptions.
DIFFERENCES RUN DEEP
With an economy about the size of Portugal's, Catalonia
houses global firms including toll road, telecoms and airport
operator Abertis and healthcare group Grifols.
Children are schooled in Catalan and Spanish is treated as a
foreign language in the home region of Joan Miro, Salvador Dali
and Antoni Gaudi. Catalans banned bullfighting in a 2010
referendum highlighting their difference from the rest of Spain.
Such proud expressions of regional identity were suppressed
during Franco's rule from 1939-1975, and the regions only won
significant autonomy under the 1978 constitution that marked the
country's return to democracy.
Catalan President Artur Mas, of the conservative Convergence
and Union, or CiU, up until last week an advocate of autonomy
but not of independence, has fallen into line with public
opinion. He says he will work toward a referendum like the one
Scotland may hold in 2014 on breaking its 305-year union with
England.
"We went one way for 30 years and now there's a change in
direction ... Catalonia needs instruments of state," he told
Madrid's political and business elite at a forum last week.
In Madrid, economists scoff at the Catalan argument that
they contribute more in taxes, saying any wealthy region of any
country could say the same. Economists in Catalonia say the gap
between the money flowing to Madrid and the money flowing back
to the region is wider than in Scotland.
Even if it had to pay for its own military and diplomatic
corps, the financial benefit to Catalonia would be equivalent to
seven percent of its GDP, says Elisenda Paluzie, dean of the
economics and business school at the University of Barcelona.
Mas and Rajoy are scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss
Mas's proposals to free Catalonia from the common tax regime.
Secession would complicate Catalonia's relationship with
Europe. The European Union says an independent Catalonia seceded
it would have to reapply for membership of the bloc.