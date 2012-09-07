Catalonia bucks property slump with $7.6 bln leisure site deal

MADRID, Sept 7 Spain's north-eastern region of
Catalonia is to announce a deal worth 6 billion euros ($7.58
billion) with partners, including Spanish bank La Caixa
and real estate company Veremonte, to build a leisure
complex, a source said on Friday.
The investment, near the theme park of Port Aventura in
Tarragona, comes at a time when the country's real estate market
continues to slide after a property bubble burst in 2008.
No financing details were immediately available. The
investment comes just a week after Catalonia's regional
government applied for just over 5 billion euros from a state
credit line aimed at helping its liquidity position.
Catalonia is expected to fail in its bid to attract a
separate planned gambling complex to be built by Las Vegas Sands
.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions remain firmly shut out of
capital markets.