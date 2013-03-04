Spain calls off auction of nationalized lender Catalunya Banc

MADRID, March 4 Spain's bank restructuring fund
FROB on Monday said it called off the auction of nationalized
lender Catalunya Banc.
The FROB said in a statement it would have until the end of
2016 to sell the bank under European Union competition rules,
after it received a cash injection as part of a 40-billion-euro
bailout of Spain's struggling banking sector.
Sources told Reuters earlier on Monday that the Spanish
authorities were mulling calling off the auction because it had
failed to attract interest from the country's top banks.