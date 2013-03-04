版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 5日 星期二 03:56 BJT

Spain calls off auction of nationalized lender Catalunya Banc

MADRID, March 4 Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB on Monday said it called off the auction of nationalized lender Catalunya Banc.

The FROB said in a statement it would have until the end of 2016 to sell the bank under European Union competition rules, after it received a cash injection as part of a 40-billion-euro bailout of Spain's struggling banking sector.

Sources told Reuters earlier on Monday that the Spanish authorities were mulling calling off the auction because it had failed to attract interest from the country's top banks.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐